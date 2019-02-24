Hurricanes' Saku Maenalanen: Watches from press box
Maenalanen was a healthy scratch for Saturday's 3-0 win over the Stars.
This was the first time riding the pine for Maenalanen since being recalled from AHL Charlotte in early January. However, he had only been averaging about eight minutes a game over his previous 10 contests, and had just a single assist over that stretch. Whether he's in the lineup or not, the 24-year-old Finn doesn't possess an abundance of fantasy value right now.
