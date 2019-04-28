Maenalanen (upper body) will not return to Sunday's contest against the Islanders.

The 24-year-old rookie recorded his first postseason point before leaving Sunday's game, assisting Warren Foegele's goal just 17 seconds into the third period. Maenalanen is averaging roughly 10 minutes of ice time per game this postseason but he now joins Carolina's long list of injured forwards.

