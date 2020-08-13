Vatanen (undisclosed) will suit up in Thursday's Game 2 against the Bruins, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.
Vatanen was forced to miss the opening game of the series with the undisclosed issue, but as evidenced by this news, he'll be a big boost to the lineup. In the first three games of the play-in series against the Rangers, the Finn racked up three assists and averaged 19:14 of ice time. Vatanen will enter the lineup on a pairing with Brady Skjei, as Jake Gardiner and Joel Edmundson will make their way out of the lineup.
