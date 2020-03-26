Hurricanes' Sami Vatanen: Could be ready if league resumes
Vatanen (leg) may be available for the Hurricanes should the NHL season resume. Coach Rod Brind'amour told reporters, "We were told he was going to be ready the first week of March when we made the deal, and that didn't happen. Now I would say that would be for sure, but you never know," Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Vatanen was acquired at the trade deadline with the hopes of bolstering the Canes' blue line, but a setback in his recovery and the league stoppage has kept the Finn from making his debut for Carolina. The 28-year-old will no doubt be eager to prove he is back to 100 percent considering he is headed toward free agency this summer.
