Vatanen (undisclosed) will be a game-time call for Game 2 against the Bruins on Thursday.

Vatanen's absence would certainly hurt the Canes blue-line production considering he notched three helpers, five shots and four blocks in three games versus the Rangers. If the blueliner is given the all-clear, he should slot back into a power-play role and would likely bounce Jake Gardiner or Haydn Fleury from the lineup.