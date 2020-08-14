Vatanen (undisclosed) had two shots and three blocks with one hit Thursday in a 3-2 Game 2 win over the Bruins.

After missing the opening game of the series, Vatanen returned to the lineup and logged just over 19 minutes of playing time. The veteran defensemen enjoyed a nice series during the qualifying round against the Rangers, chipping in with three assists, six PIM and five shots on goal over three games.