Vatanen (undisclosed) had two shots and three blocks with one hit Thursday in a 3-2 Game 2 win over the Bruins.
After missing the opening game of the series, Vatanen returned to the lineup and logged just over 19 minutes of playing time. The veteran defensemen enjoyed a nice series during the qualifying round against the Rangers, chipping in with three assists, six PIM and five shots on goal over three games.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Sami Vatanen: Back in lineup Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Sami Vatanen: Game-time decision for Game 2•
-
Hurricanes' Sami Vatanen: Unavailable for Game 1•
-
Hurricanes' Sami Vatanen: Two points in Game 2 win•
-
Hurricanes' Sami Vatanen: Cleared to play•
-
Hurricanes' Sami Vatanen: Could be ready if league resumes•