Vatanen picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 4-1 win over the Rangers in Game 2 of their Stanley Cup Qualifier.

He helped set up the first two goals of Andrei Svechnikov's hat trick, including the game-winner with the man advantage in the second period. Vatanen now has three helpers through the first two games of the series, and with Dougie Hamilton (undisclosed) out of action, he should remain a key figure on the Carolina blue line as the team looks to complete the sweep and advance to the next round Tuesday.