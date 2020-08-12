Vatanen (undisclosed) won't play in Wednesday's Game 1 against the Bruins, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

The Hurricanes haven't disclosed any details regarding Vatanen's injury, but he won't have to wait long for his next chance to suit up, as Carolina will be right back at it Thursday for Game 2 against Boston. For now, Haydn Fleury or Trevor van Riemsdyk will likely get the first crack at replacing Vatanen in the lineup.