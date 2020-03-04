Hurricanes' Sami Vatanen: Will travel with team
Vatanen (leg) will join the Hurricanes on their upcoming road trip be isn't guaranteed to play in a game, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.
While Vatanen's presence on the trip is certainly a good sign, it doesn't necessarily mean that he's quite ready to return to game action at this point. The team will activate the blueliner from injured reserve prior to his reinsertion into the lineup, so look for that transaction to serve as an indicator that Vatanen is ready to roll.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.