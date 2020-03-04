Vatanen (leg) will join the Hurricanes on their upcoming road trip be isn't guaranteed to play in a game, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.

While Vatanen's presence on the trip is certainly a good sign, it doesn't necessarily mean that he's quite ready to return to game action at this point. The team will activate the blueliner from injured reserve prior to his reinsertion into the lineup, so look for that transaction to serve as an indicator that Vatanen is ready to roll.