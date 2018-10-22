Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Activated off injured reserve

Darling (lower body) was taken off injured reserve and sent to AHL Charlotte for a conditioning assignment Monday.

Darling is slated to start for the Checkers on Wednesday, which could have him available for Friday's matchup versus San Jose -- although it would seem more likely that he would slot into a backup role Friday and possible make his return to the crease against the Islanders on Sunday. With how well Curtis McElhinney has performed during Darling's absence -- a 3-1-0 record and 2.76 GAA -- he could replace Petr Mrazek as the No. 2 for the Hurricanes, but either way, Darling should be back to the No. 1 job once fully fit.