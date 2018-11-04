Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Allows three goals on Saturday

Darling conceded three goals while making 22 saves during Saturday's 3-0 loss to Vegas.

Darling got the start for the second day of Carolina's back-to-back and fell to 0-2-0 on the season. Darling didn't get much offensive support as the Hurricanes were shut out by Las Vegas. Darling has allowed six goals in his two starts this year.

