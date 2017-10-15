Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Allows two goals in loss
Darling made 19 saves in a 2-1 loss to the Jets on Saturday night.
Darling really hasn't faced much rubber and has done well. But he can't win the games himself and his mates need to step up and snipe a bit more. Darling has only had two goals of support over the course of the last two games. He remains a solid breakout candidate, but the Canes need to score more to make that happen.
