Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Allows two goals in relief

Darling stopped 16 of 18 shots in relief of an ineffective Cam Ward during Tuesday's 6-2 loss to Minnesota.

Darling gave up a goal just 15 seconds after entering early in the second period, but he settled down from there and ended up with a much better stat line than the starter, who saved just nine of 13 shots. Considering Darling's .889 save percentage in this one matched his season mark, he's not much of a threat to Ward's playing time for a Carolina team that currently finds itself on the wrong end of the playoff bubble.