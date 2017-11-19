Darling made 24 saves in a 3-1 win over the Sabres on Saturday night.

The game was closet than the score indicates -- it was knotted at ones until the 15:15 mark of the third. Darling has vacillated between brilliant and bad in his last six starts -- he allowed just one goal in four of those starts, but he allowed nine goals in the other two. Ugh. The good outweighs the ugly in the last while, but a little consistency would make a good goalie great.