Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Awaiting medical clearance
Darling (lower body) is close to returning but told reporters he has yet to receive final clearance to play, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Darling continues to practice with his teammates, which is certainly a good sign, but remains sidelined indefinitely due to his lower-body issue. In the meantime, Petr Mrazek figures to see the bulk of the starts in Darling's stead.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Still no timetable for return•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Placed on IR•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Will miss at least 'a couple weeks'•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Absent from practice•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Not seriously injured•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Leaves with lower-body injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...