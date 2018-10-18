Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Awaiting medical clearance

Darling (lower body) is close to returning but told reporters he has yet to receive final clearance to play, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Darling continues to practice with his teammates, which is certainly a good sign, but remains sidelined indefinitely due to his lower-body issue. In the meantime, Petr Mrazek figures to see the bulk of the starts in Darling's stead.