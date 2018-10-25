Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Back from conditioning stint
Darling (lower body) was recalled from his conditioning assignment with AHL Charlotte.
Darling made 25 of a possible 26 saves in his appearance for the Checkers and would appear ready to get back to NHL action. The team has not confirmed whether the Virginia native will get the start versus the Sharks on Friday.
