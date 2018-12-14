Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Back in action versus Washington

Darling will start Friday at home against Washington, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports. The Hurricanes' netminder hasn't played since Nov. 24.

Darling was recently recalled from AHL Charlotte, and Friday's start will be just his eighth of the season at the NHL level. The 29-year-old has posted a 3-1-0 record in five games with the Hurricanes' minor-league affiliate after being demoted earlier in the season. He faces a tall order in the Capitals who've scored 14 times in their past three games, all wins.