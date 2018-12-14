Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Back in action versus Washington
Darling will start Friday at home against Washington, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports. The Hurricanes' netminder hasn't played since Nov. 24.
Darling was recently recalled from AHL Charlotte, and Friday's start will be just his eighth of the season at the NHL level. The 29-year-old has posted a 3-1-0 record in five games with the Hurricanes' minor-league affiliate after being demoted earlier in the season. He faces a tall order in the Capitals who've scored 14 times in their past three games, all wins.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Back with big club•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Remains in Carolina's system•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Will be subjected to waivers•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: No Carter Hutton•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Preparing for divisional foe•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Relegated to backup role•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...