Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Back with big club
The Hurricanes recalled Darling from AHL Charlotte on Sunday.
Darling was brought up since Curtis McElhinney (lower body) was placed on injured reserve. He'll likely serve as a backup to Petr Mrazek in Tuesday's game versus the Maple Leafs but may get a crack at the starter's crease when the Hurricanes play in back-to-back games Thursday and Friday.
More News
