Darling gave up three goals on 23 shots in a 3-2 loss to Anaheim on Monday.

That's five straight losses for the former Blackhawk, all of which have come on the road. Darling's 2.72 GAA and .899 save percentage significantly trail his 2.38 and .924 marks from last year, so perhaps he's not handling the full-time starter's role as well as Carolina had hoped when he escaped Corey Crawford's shadow last spring.