Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Beaten by Ducks
Darling gave up three goals on 23 shots in a 3-2 loss to Anaheim on Monday.
That's five straight losses for the former Blackhawk, all of which have come on the road. Darling's 2.72 GAA and .899 save percentage significantly trail his 2.38 and .924 marks from last year, so perhaps he's not handling the full-time starter's role as well as Carolina had hoped when he escaped Corey Crawford's shadow last spring.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Gets road start•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Gives up three goals in OT loss•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Defending goal Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Outdueled by Markstrom in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Starting Tuesday in Vancouver•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Struggles in defeat•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...