Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Blitzed by Oilers in home start
Darling was shelled for seven goals on 30 shots from the Oilers on Tuesday, with 7-3 being the final score.
This was an embarrassing home performance for Darling, whose had a nightmare first season in Carolina. We're talking about a 12-18-7 record, 3.19 GAA and .885 save percentage for a guy who reached a four-year, $16.6 million pact with the Hurricanes last May. Of course, very rarely is it ever purely the fault of the netminder -- he is the last line of defense, after all -- but coach Bill Peters has to be disappointed with Darling after trusting him to step up in the wake of struggles for veteran goalie Cam Ward, who has lost four in a row. Avoid these tenders from Raleigh if you can.
