Darling made 26 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Darling almost pulled out the win over his former squad, but just couldn't hold the 3-1 lead his teammates gave him by the middle of the second period. On the surface, Darling's 4-4-3 record is unimpressive, but the Canes are finally starting to gel. There are good things coming from Darling and this team very soon.

