Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Commanding crease Saturday
Darling will start in goal Saturday night against host Buffalo, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
The Sabres have lost four straight games and their goal differential of minus-23 is the worst among Eastern Conference teams. Darling let the puck travel past him five times on 35 shots in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Islanders, but this matchup seems ideal in terms of helping him get back on track.
