Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Continues slump
Darling allowed four goals on 30 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Flames on Sunday.
This performance greatly disappoints owners hoping Darling turned the corner by yielding just a goal to the first-place Capitals on Thursday. But even including that contest, Darling owns a .867 save percentage and a 4.30 GAA in the last five games. With this slump, Darling's save percentage has dropped below .900 and his GAA is approaching 3.00 for the season. Clearly, things aren't going as Darling owners hoped with the Hurricanes.
