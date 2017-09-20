Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Dealing with injury
Darling (undisclosed) is "banged up," but the team is hoping he will be healthy for Saturday's preseason game against Washington.
Wednesday's update was the first indication that Darling had been dealing with any kind of injury, though the writing may have been on the wall when he wasn't included in any of the team's first three preseason contests.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Signs deal with Carolina•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Contract talks to begin next week•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Traded to Carolina•
-
Blackhawks' Scott Darling: Loses in overtime on 51st shot•
-
Blackhawks' Scott Darling: Set to face Avs on Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Scott Darling: Struggles against Bolts•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...