Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Defending goal Saturday
Darling will tend the twine for Saturday night's showdown in Los Angeles, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Darling returns to the starter's net after getting the night off Thursday following a string of sub-par performances. The prized offseason acquisition has not played up to expectations to this point and could have a tough time turning it around Saturday against a red-hot Kings team that has won seven games in a row and scored four goals or more in five of those contests.
