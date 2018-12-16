Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Demoted to AHL
Darling was dropped down to AHL Charlotte on Sunday.
Darling's demotion means there might soon be good news regarding Curtis McElhinney's (lower body) health status. The 29-year-old owns an ugly .884 save percentage and 3.33 GAA this season.
