Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Drawing spot start Tuesday
Darling will be in the cage against host New Jersey on Tuesday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Darling watched Cam Ward fashion a three-game winning streak before getting the nod himself for this road match against a Devils team ranked 21st in home scoring at 2.83 goals per contest. Still, the former has arguably been the biggest bust among fantasy goalies this season, as Darling's gone 12-18-7 with a 3.19 GAA and .885 save percentage through 39 games. Avoid him if you can.
