Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Excels against Chicago

Darling steered away 33 of 35 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win against the Blackhawks.

After Jonathan Toews and Alex DeBrincat lifted the Hawks to a 2-0 lead midway through the second period, Darling was perfect and allowed the Hurricanes to get back in the game before Sebastian Aho sealed the deal in overtime. Darling has faced at least 32 shots in four of his five starts, and he now has a 2-2-1 record coupled with a .913 save percentage.