Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Exits after yielding three goals

Darling allowed three goals on eight shots over just 12:59 before giving way to Cam Ward during a 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights on Sunday.

In a rare start, Darling disappointed, as he failed to get out of the first period. He played well a couple weeks ago against the Capitals, but in his two starts since then, Darling has stopped just 31 of 38 shots (.816). But this is hardly his only rough night -- he came into Sunday with a .895 save percentage and GAA approaching 3.00. Owners can't currently trust the Hurricanes backup netminder.