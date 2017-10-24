Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Facing pucks from Lightning
Darling will receive the starting nod for Tuesday night's showdown with the Lightning.
So far, Darling hasn't performed to the level that many expected him to when he signed with Carolina in the offseason, sporting just two wins to go with an .898 save percentage through five appearances. The Virginia native has gotten a lot of help from his defense too, as he has yet to see more than 27 shots in any game. He makes for an iffy play Tuesday against a Tampa Bay offense that has been one of the league's best, averaging four goals per game.
