Darling will be between the posts for Tuesday afternoon's contest in Toronto, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Darling looked stupendous in his last start and was able to come away with a win for the first time in five games as a result. The Maple Leafs have been floundering offensively with Auston Matthews (upper body) watching from the press box, as they've averaged a league-worst 1.43 goals per game in December, so Tuesday could represent a good opportunity for Darling to try and get his second victory in a row.