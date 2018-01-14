Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Gets afternoon start

Darling will start Sunday against the Flames, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Darling only has two appearances since the calendar flip, and it's the tale of two nights. In one matchup, he was lit up for five goals on 28 shots, but in his next start, he allowed just one goal on 28 shots for the win. The Flames have won six straight, and they've scored four or more goals in four of those matchups. The Canes have at least three goals in each of their last three games, so they should provide enough offensive support if Darling is up to the task.