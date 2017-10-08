Play

Darling made 23 saves in a 5-4 shootout win Friday over the Wild. No-one beat him in the shootout.

Welcome to the world of starters, Mr. Darling. He remains a sleeper darling for many experts and now has his first win as an official top dog. We remain bullish on him -- the Canes could really surprise.

