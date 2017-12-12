Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Gets road start
Darling will be in goal on the road against the Ducks on Monday.
Darling was brought in from Chicago to stabilize things in net for the Canes, but instead he's posted a 2.70 GAA and a .900 save percentage in 21 contests. The Ducks rank 29th in goals for per game, but they're getting Ryan Getzlaf (face) and Jakob Silfverberg (upper body) back for this one. That'll likely make things a little harder for Darling.
