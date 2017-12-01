Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Gets starting nod Friday
Darling will tend the twine for Friday's clash with the Rangers.
Darling been rather pedestrian of late, as he has posted a 1-2-1 record and 3.47 GAA in his last four outings -- one of which came in relief of Cam Ward. Last time the netminder squared off with New York, he gave up six goals on 27 shots and will be looking for some redemption.
