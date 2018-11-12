Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Gets starting nod Monday
Darling will be between the pipes at home against the Blackhawks on Monday, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.
Darling has allowed three goals in each of his four outings this season, giving him a 1-2-1 record and .905 save percentage. The netminder has been rather pedestrian since returning from a lower-body injury. Perhaps a visit from former teammate Cam Ward will incite the 29-year-old into a better performance Monday.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Unravels late against Wings•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Pitted against Detroit for second straight start•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Picks up first win of season•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: In goal versus Blackhawks•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Allows three goals Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Starting Saturday in Vegas•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...