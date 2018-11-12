Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Gets starting nod Monday

Darling will be between the pipes at home against the Blackhawks on Monday, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Darling has allowed three goals in each of his four outings this season, giving him a 1-2-1 record and .905 save percentage. The netminder has been rather pedestrian since returning from a lower-body injury. Perhaps a visit from former teammate Cam Ward will incite the 29-year-old into a better performance Monday.