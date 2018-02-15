Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Gets starting nod Thursday

Darling will start in goal Thursday night against host New jersey, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Darling is just 10-14-6 with a 2.99 GAA and .894 save percentage. Those are disappointing numbers for the first-year Hurricane, and now he's being tasked with slowing down a Devils squad that's ranked fourth in a super-competitive Metropolitan Division.

