Darling will defend the cage in Sunday's contest with Nashville, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

With scoring up across the league, many goaltenders' statlines have taken a hit this season, and Darling is no exception. Through 16 games, Darling is 6-6-4 with a 2.71 GAA and .900 save percentage, but has really struggled of late. Despite two starts in which he allowed just one goal, Darling is 2-3-1 over his last six contests with an ugly 3.62 GAA and .882 save percentage.