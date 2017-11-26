Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Gets Sunday's starting nod
Darling will defend the cage in Sunday's contest with Nashville, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
With scoring up across the league, many goaltenders' statlines have taken a hit this season, and Darling is no exception. Through 16 games, Darling is 6-6-4 with a 2.71 GAA and .900 save percentage, but has really struggled of late. Despite two starts in which he allowed just one goal, Darling is 2-3-1 over his last six contests with an ugly 3.62 GAA and .882 save percentage.
