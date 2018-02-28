Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Gives up four in OT loss
Darling made 28 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.
Darling's recent woes continued here. He's won just two of his past 11 starts while allowing at least three goals in each of the other nine. Don't count on him regaining fantasy relevance this season.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Starting against Boston•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Wheels continue to fall off game•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Stacked against Red Wings•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Struggles again Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Makes 21 saves•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...