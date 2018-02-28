Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Gives up four in OT loss

Darling made 28 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Darling's recent woes continued here. He's won just two of his past 11 starts while allowing at least three goals in each of the other nine. Don't count on him regaining fantasy relevance this season.

