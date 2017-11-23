Darling made 27 saves on 33 shots in a 6-1 setback against the Rangers on Wednesday.

Darling has been feast-or-famine for his owners in his past five games, and Wednesday was the famine game. Not only was it a bad performance, it's the worst of his past five, as his bad games have now gone four, five and six goals. If history holds, he'll bounce back and shut down Toronto on Friday, but he's now on track to give up seven to Nashville on Saturday. Given the Leafs' firepower, it's best to not read too much into trends and tread carefully with Darling this weekend.