Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Gives up three goals in loss
Darling allowed three goals on 25 shots in Sunday's shootout loss to Anaheim.
Darling didn't look great Sunday evening and saw his save percentage dip to .897 on the season. The 28-year-old netminder hasn't really impressed since arriving in Carolina and his 3-3-2 record includes some very strong showings, but also some lackluster ones. Darling can be of value in some deeper leagues, but the potential of him emerging as a bonafide starting netminder in Carolina remains questionable.
