Darling gave up three goals on 21 shots in Saturday's overtime loss to the Kings.

The red-hot Kings have now won eight straight games and Darling just so happens to be the latest victim. The 28-year-old has been burned for three goals in each of his last three starts and has lost four straight. He remains valuable in some leagues due to his heavy workload, but Darling's .900 save percentage simply isn't good enough. Until he develops more consistency, we recommend avoiding him in most shallow formats.