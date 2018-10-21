Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Heads to minors for conditioning
Darling (lower body) was assigned to AHL Charlotte for a conditioning stint, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
This means Darling is healthy, but he needs to get back into shape before entering a game with the Hurricanes. Both goalies -- Petr Mrazek and Curtis McElhinney -- have been playing poorly, so Darling could earn a start in the near future.
