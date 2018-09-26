Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Holds Nashville to one goal in preseason win
Darling made 28 saves in Tuesday's 4-1 preseason win over the Predators.
This is exactly what the Hurricanes were hoping to see out of Darling, though he also benefited from a stellar performance by the team in front of him. Carolina limited Nashville to just 14 shots without a goal through two periods, and the score was 4-0 by the time Ryan Johansen finally ended Darling's shutout bid with under seven minutes remaining in the third. If Darling gets the Opening Night start over Petr Mrazek, this effort could be a big part of the reason why.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: In goal Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Starting in goal Wednesday•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Starter's role not confirmed for next season•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Lets in four in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Pitted against Flyers•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Surrenders three in loss•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...