Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Holds Nashville to one goal in preseason win

Darling made 28 saves in Tuesday's 4-1 preseason win over the Predators.

This is exactly what the Hurricanes were hoping to see out of Darling, though he also benefited from a stellar performance by the team in front of him. Carolina limited Nashville to just 14 shots without a goal through two periods, and the score was 4-0 by the time Ryan Johansen finally ended Darling's shutout bid with under seven minutes remaining in the third. If Darling gets the Opening Night start over Petr Mrazek, this effort could be a big part of the reason why.