Darling saved 31 of 34 shots during Thursday's 6-3 win over Toronto.

It's been a mediocre starts for the popular breakout candidate, as Darling sports a 3-3-1 record, .899 save percentage and 2.70 GAA. However, he's lost two starts while allowing just two goals, and the Hurricanes might have kick-started their offense with this solid win.This could prove to be a buy-low spot. Additionally, it's clear Carolina views Darling as its clear-cut No.1 goalie, as he's now started seven of eight games.