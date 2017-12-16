Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Implied starter Saturday
Darling is listed among NHL.com's "Players to Watch' as the Hurricanes face the visiting Blue Jackets on Saturday.
Darling surrendered exactly three goals in each of his last four starts, failing to secure a victory in any of those contests. Columbus is a shot-happy club as its ranked fifth in average attempts (34.7), but the silver lining for Darling is that the Blue Jackets pose the weakest man-advantage threat in the entire league. He needs all the help he can get as the owner of an .899 save percentage through 22 appearances.
