Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Impressive in shootout loss
Darling turned aside 36 of 38 shots in Tuesday's loss to Columbus.
Darling was excellent despite the loss, making several important saves to help Carolina earn a point. The 28-year-old owns a 7-6-5 record on the season with a .905 save percentage. It's been an up-and-down year, but Darling has turned in consecutive impressive outings and appears to be trending in the right direction. The Canes' starting netminder is a decent fantasy netminder who is mainly of value in deeper formats.
