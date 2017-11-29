Darling turned aside 36 of 38 shots in Tuesday's loss to Columbus.

Darling was excellent despite the loss, making several important saves to help Carolina earn a point. The 28-year-old owns a 7-6-5 record on the season with a .905 save percentage. It's been an up-and-down year, but Darling has turned in consecutive impressive outings and appears to be trending in the right direction. The Canes' starting netminder is a decent fantasy netminder who is mainly of value in deeper formats.