Hurricanes' Scott Darling: In goal Friday

Despite an earlier report from NHL.com indicating Joel Ward would start for the Hurricanes, it is Darling who will guard the visiting goal Friday against the Capitals, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Darling will make his second straight start for the Hurricanes despite taking a loss last time out, letting four past him on 45 shots. He hasn't played particularly well either at the home venue or on the road this season but owns just a 6-12-4 mark away from PNC arena this season. With a Capitals club on tap averaging 3.34 goals per game at home this season, Darling may have another rough night ahead of him.