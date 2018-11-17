Hurricanes' Scott Darling: In goal Saturday
Darling will start in goal Saturday evening against the visiting Blue Jackets.
Darling is looking to nail down his third win in four games, as he gets set to take on a Columbus team that's averaging 3.11 goals per game (tied with Tampa Bay and Washington for sixth in the NHL). Overall, Darling's performed admirably since returning from a lower-body injury Oct. 30, but there might be plenty of fantasy owners still avoiding the American backstop like the plague after he went 13-21-7 with a 3.18 GAA and .888 save percentage with the Hurricanes last season.
