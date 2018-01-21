Hurricanes' Scott Darling: In goal Sunday

Darling will man the crease for Sunday's game against Vegas, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Darling has certainly not lived up to expectations so far in his first season with Carolina, posting career worsts in GAA (2.94) and save percentage (.895) in 28 appearances. A matchup against the Golden Knights likely won't turn things around. It would be best to avoid Darling in all formats.